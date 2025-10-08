Ukrainian shelling attack kills three civilians in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, October 8. /TASS/. Three civilians have been killed in a Ukrainian shelling attack on the settlement of Zhelezny Port in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Three civilians were killed in the Kiev regime’s aggression in the past 24 hours. Two buildings housing temporary accommodation centers in the settlement of Zhelezny Port of the Golopristansky Municipal District caught fire in a shelling attack; three people were killed," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Saldo, an ambulance car was damaged in Gornostayevka; there were no casualties.

"A private house caught fire in Novaya Kakhovka; the blaze has now been extinguished. Enemy strikes also targeted Alyoshki, Golaya Pristan, Zabarino, Zavodovka, Kairy, Korsunka, Kakhovka, Novaya Kakhovka, Novye Lagerya, Raiskoye and Tavriysk," the regional governor added.