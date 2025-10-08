DONETSK, October 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian command was unable to deploy a group of servicemen into Kupiansk due to their physical exhaustion and dehydration, Russian security structures told TASS, noting that a group of Ukrainian forces outside the city has been without food and water for an extended period.

"Near Kupiansk, a group of enemy soldiers has been without food and water for a long time, the men are constantly and unsuccessfully requesting supplies to be delivered to them. According to our sources, the soldiers are exhausted and dehydrated, yet they are being forced to enter the city for counterattacks. The operation to deploy the group is impossible due to the soldiers’ physical condition," the agency's interlocutor reported.

It was clarified that the Ukrainian command is refusing to either evacuate the exhausted servicemen or send them supplies. According to the security officials, the soldiers in the unit were assured they would receive provisions as soon as they entered Kupiansk.