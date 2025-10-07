Relations with Russia driven to low point by Moldovan leadership’s policy — diplomat

CHISINAU, October 7. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities’ policy has driven relations with Russia to their lowest point ever, Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov said.

"This was a very difficult year for Russian-Moldovan relations, which continue to go downhill. And now they are at the lowest point they have ever been. Having a rich diplomatic background, I still find it astonishing how deeply relations between our countries can degrade," he said while visiting the city of Comrat, the administrative center of Moldova’s Gagauz autonomy.

He noted however that despite the chill between the two countries, relations between their peoples have not worsened because "the friendly peoples of Moldova and Russia are linked by strong cultural, historical, and religious bonds."

"But due to the policy that has been pursued by the Moldovan leadership in recent years, especially since 2021, the situation in our relations has degraded dramatically," he said, adding that "political will of the Moldovan authorities is needed" to develop economic and political ties, for which "there are all the conditions."

Relations between Moldova and Russia began worsening after Maia Sandu and her Party of Action and Solidarity came to power in 2021. In 2022, bilateral relations became strained after Moscow accused Chisinau of unfriendly actions and was accused of meddling in Moldova’s domestic affairs in response. Back then, Moldova demanded that several employees of the Russian embassy be expelled from the country. Russia’s response followed. Moscow called on Chisinau to respect the interests of its own citizens and not to hinder the development of ties with Russia. Russia pledged that it wants its relations with Moldova to be friendly and regrets that Moldova is being used by the West as an anti-Russian tool.