Impossible to overestimate Putin’s role in fates of Russians — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The importance of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s role in the lives of Russians and the world as a whole is hard to overrate, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Today, as is known, is his birthday. And, of course, the entire staff of the presidential administration extends their greetings. It is hard to overrate Putin’s role in the life of Russian citizens and the fate of the world," the spokesman said.

Vladimir Putin was born on October 7, 1952. Today, he celebrates his 73rd birthday. He usually spends this day working and holding talks with foreign leaders. Several major international summits have been held on this date over the years. In addition, the Russian president traditionally tries to spend time with his family and friends on his birthday.