Russian troops liberate Otradnoye community in Kharkov Region over past day

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Otradnoye in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Otradnoye in the Kharkov Region through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,465 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,465 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 160 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 230 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 225 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 410 troops and a US-made armored vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 370 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 70 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Iskriskovshchina, Krasnopolye, Kondratovka, Petrushevka and Osoyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ambarnoye, Volchansk and Chugunovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 160 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles and two artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, two ammunition and five materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Peschanoye, Kupyansk and Petrovka in the Kharkov Region, Novonikolayevka and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Platonovka, Seversk, Zakotnoye, Reznikovka, Ivanopolye and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 225 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 410 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka, Dimitrov, Dorozhnoye, Gruzskoye, Toretskoye, Artyomovka and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 410 personnel, a US-made MaxxPro armored vehicle and three pickup trucks in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 370 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 370 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Uspenovka, Privolnoye, Pavlovka, Novogrigorovka and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 370 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 70 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 70 Ukrainian troops and an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, Olgovka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 70 Ukrainian army personnel, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian energy, oil industry sites over past day

Russian troops struck energy and oil industry infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy infrastructure and oil industry facilities, fuel depots used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 145 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 356 Ukrainian UAVs, Neptune missile over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 356 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a Neptune missile over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a Neptune long-range missile and 356 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 88,529 unmanned aerial vehicles, 631 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,377 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,593 multiple rocket launchers, 30,215 field artillery guns and mortars and 43,288 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.