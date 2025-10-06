Medvedev to travel to North Korea for 80th Anniversary of Workers’ Party of Korea

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Chairman of United Russia Party, Dmitry Medvedev, will journey to North Korea to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the party’s press service announced.

"At the invitation of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, a delegation from the All-Russian Political Party United Russia, led by Party Chairman Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev, will visit North Korea and take part in ceremonial events honoring the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea," the statement said.

The party was established in 1945 and currently acts as the ruling party in North Korea under the leadership of Kim Jong Un. The anniversary of its founding is celebrated on October 10.