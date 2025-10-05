Top Russian, Venezuelan diplomats express concern over US actions in Caribbean

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Yvan Gil Pinto of Venezuela expressed serious concern of Washington’s escalatory actions in the Caribbean, the Russian foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"The ministers expressed serious concern over Washington’s increasingly escalatory actions in the Caribbean, saying that such actions are fraught with far-reaching consequences for the entire region. Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia strongly condemns the October 3 strike delivered by the US armed forces on a vessel in international waters off Venezuela," it said.

The ministers noted that "there is no certainty that the United States will not seek to somehow link its war on drug cartels to the situation in Haiti," the ministry said. "The sides warn against attempts at a broader interpretation of the resent UN Security Council resolution on creating a new Gang Suppression Force (GSF) instead of the Multinational Security Support Force in Haiti to shift the focus to counteracting Venezuelan ‘drug criminals’ allegedly feeding organized crime in the region."

"The Russian side reiterated its all-round support for and solidarity with Venezuela’s leadership and people in this context," the ministry emphasized. "The ministers agreed to continue close cooperation and coordination of efforts within international formats, first of all, the United Nations, in the interests of ensuring respect for countries’ sovereignty and non-interference into their domestic affairs.".