Russian military aircraft strictly comply with international regulations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia is adamant that all flights by its military aircraft are carried out in strict compliance with international regulations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"We are adamant that all our military aircraft fly in strict compliance with international regulations," the Kremlin spokesman said. Asked how Moscow would respond, whether disagreements would resurface, and whether NATO countries would take military action, Peskov replied: "I don't even want to talk about that."

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that Tallinn had requested consultations with NATO members in accordance with Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty regarding an alleged violation of his country's airspace by Russian fighter jets. Prior to this, Estonian authorities claimed that three MiG-31 aircraft had strayed into Estonian airspace on the morning of September 19.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the Russian fighter jets had not violated Estonian airspace. The three MiG-31s, according to the ministry, were on a scheduled flight from Karelia to the Kaliningrad Region. The flight was conducted in strict compliance with international airspace regulations and did not violate the borders of other states, as confirmed by objective monitoring, the Russian Defense Ministry emphasized. During the flight, the Russian aircraft did not deviate from the agreed-upon air route and did not violate Estonia's borders, the ministry assured.