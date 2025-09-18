Putin's new nationwide Q&A session scheduled for December — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual Q&A session is expected in December 2025, and the event will be traditionally combined with a large press conference, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a commentary to the Yunashev Live Telegram channel.

"This year, the Direct Line Q&A session is planned for December and will be coupled with a major press conference," the Kremlin spokesman said.

On September 17, Putin instructed the government and his administration to begin preparations for the session. The previous event, titled Year-end Recap with Vladimir Putin, was held on December 19, 2024. It was the third time this format had been used, after first being introduced in 2020. Initially, the Q&A and the press conference were held separately, with Putin’s first televised live Q&A broadcast taking place in 2001.