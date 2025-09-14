MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine have practically withdrawn from the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, with only small groups staying in well-fortified positions in the city, said Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Military-Civil Administration.

"Our forwad assault teams have already been in the city, we all saw this footage. They were practically in the heart of Kupyansk. It shows that Ukrainian armed groups have practically left the city. They are staying only in their well-fortified areas and are actively withdrawing from frontline positions. They realize that staying in Kupyansk will be a death sentence for them," he told the Soloviev Live television.

Earlier, Ganchev reported that Russian assault teams are already in Kupyansk, driving Ukrainian forces away from this territory.