Unipolar world unjust, says Putin

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. A unipolar world, as currently set up, is inherently unjust, and a multipolar world where all countries are treated as equals would correct that situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following his visit to China.

"It's unfair, it's clear that this is a unipolar world. And the fact is that we intend and build our relations not on the basis of the majority, but on the basis of an idea, that is, we build our cooperation not on quantity, but on ideological considerations," Putin said, when asked what is unfair about the current world. "And the idea, as I have already said, is that the world should be multipolar, which means that all participants in international communication should be equal, and no one party should be more equal than the others."

The unipolar world, according to the Russian leader, must cease to exist. "This is also in the interests of the peoples of those countries whose leadership still defends this outdated and, one might say, obsolete system," he stressed.