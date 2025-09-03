Meeting with Zelensky in his current capacity is ‘path to nowhere’ — Putin

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Holding a meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky in his current capacity is a "path to nowhere," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

"It's a path to nowhere to hold meetings with just an acting head of the administration, to put it mildly," Putin said. "I have never refused this if the meeting is well organized and may lead to some possible positive results."

The Russian president noted that in recent years, the powers of some members of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine have expired. "It [the Constitutional Court of Ukraine] does not have a quorum to make a decision [on the election of the president of Ukraine and Zelensky's status]," Putin added.

The Russian president paid a four-day visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping this week. His schedule was packed with significant events. From August 31 to September 1, he participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin.

On September 2, he held bilateral talks in Beijing, and on September 3, he attended a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War serving as the guest of honor and again held numerous bilateral meetings.