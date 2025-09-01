Putin, Trump yet to reach agreement on meeting with Zelensky — Kremlin aide

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet reached an agreement with US Leader Donald Trump on a trilateral or a one-on-one meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

He said that there are no concrete proposals to raise the level of representatives at the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations yet.

"So far, what is being broadcast in the press is not exactly what we’ve agreed on. Now they are talking about a trilateral meeting, about a meeting between Putin and Zelensky. But specifically, as far as I know, there has been no agreement between Putin and Trump on this," Ushakov said.