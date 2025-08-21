Lavrov calls unilateral initiatives on security guarantees for Ukraine futile

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Unilateral initiatives concerning security guarantees for Ukraine are a hopeless effort, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Those principles, those security guarantees that were agreed upon, I emphasize, at the initiative of the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul in April 2022, are supported by us, were supported then and are supported today, because they are indeed based on the principle of collective security provision, on the principles of indivisible security. Everything else, all other unilateral approaches, are, of course, an absolutely futile undertaking," the top Russian diplomat stated during a press conference following talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia continues to advocate for an honest dialogue.

Speaking about the possibility of foreign troops being deployed on Ukrainian territory, the foreign minister stated that Moscow has always viewed this as unacceptable.

"As the West’s discussions with the Ukrainian side show, these plans are essentially linked to providing guarantees through foreign military intervention on some part of Ukrainian soil. And I very much hope that those who are developing such plans are just grandstanding, but I hope they understand that this would be absolutely unacceptable for Russia and for all sensible political forces in Europe," Lavrov said.