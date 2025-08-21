Moscow rejects guarantees for Ukraine that imply confrontation with Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia completely rejects security guarantees for Ukraine if they are built in the logic of Russia’s isolation and confrontation with it, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"When now, following the Russia-US summit in Alaska, where significant progress was made along the path of defining the contours and specific parameters of the settlement, European countries followed Mr. Vladimir Zelensky to Washington and there tried to advance their own agenda, which is aimed at ensuring that security guarantees that follow the logic of isolating Russia, uniting the Western world with Ukraine in order to continue an aggressive confrontational policy, containing Russia, meaning, of course, further attempts to inflict a strategic defeat on us, of course, this cannot evoke any feelings other than complete rejection," Lavrov said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Russia considers the principle of collective provision of security guarantees, which was laid down in Ukraine's proposals in Istanbul in 2022, absolutely natural and relevant today.