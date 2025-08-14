Four Ukrainian enterprises producing long-range Sapsan missiles hit — FSB

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Four enterprises producing Sapsan long-range missile systems have been hit in Ukraine during a joint operation by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and Russia’s Defense Ministry, according to documents from the FSB.

Two enterprises are located in the town of Pavlograd in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and two - in the town of Shostka in the Sumy Region.

Earlier, the FSB Public Relations Center reported that four enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex established with the EU’s assistance involved in producing operational-tactical missile systems had been hit during a joint operation by the FSB and Russia’s Defense Ministry.