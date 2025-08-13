MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Suvorovo and Nikanorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,375 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,375 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 170 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 255 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 385 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 280 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 65 troops and six jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two heavy mechanized brigades, three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Mogritsa, Novaya Sech, Yunakovka, Varachino, Korchakovka, Pershe Travnya and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Chugunovka and Gatishche in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 170 personnel, three pickup trucks, three field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Drobyshevo, Sredneye, Shandrigolovo and Novosyolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Petrovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Kovsharovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and a Canadian-made Senator armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles and two US-manufactured 155mm M198 howitzers in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations, an air defense radar and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 255 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 255 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Pleshcheyevka, Zvanovka, Seversk, Kleban-Byk, Zakotnoye and Ivanopolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 255 personnel, three pickup trucks and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 385 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 385 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle and six armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Rubezhnoye, Dimitrov, Artyomovka, Vesyoloye, Novoaleksandrovka, Udachnoye, Rodinskoye, Poltavka and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Filiya and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 385 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, six Kozak armored combat vehicles, a pickup truck and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 280 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovka, Voronoye, Velikomikhailovka and Sosnovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Iskra in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 280 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and two Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 65 Ukrainian troops and six enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Stepnogorsk, Primorskoye, Kamenskoye, Yurkovka and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Burgunka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 65 Ukrainian military personnel, 10 motor vehicles, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery gun, six electronic warfare stations and five ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in over 130 areas in past day

Russian troops struck deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in more than 130 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 136 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 240 Ukrainian UAVs, nine smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 240 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and nine smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, nine guided aerial bombs and 240 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 665 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 76,916 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,559 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,585 multiple rocket launchers, 28,456 field artillery guns and mortars and 39,598 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.