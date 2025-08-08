MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s sovereignty over the Southern Kuril Islands was firmly established following the conclusion of World War II and remains unchallenged, according to Natalya Nikonorova, a member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs and former head of the DPR Foreign Ministry. She emphasized to TASS that "the international legal status of the southern part of the Kuril Islands was secured after the Second World War. It is registered under international law and is not subject to revision. Russian sovereignty over these territories is beyond doubt."

Nikonorova also addressed recent Japanese claims, saying that their statements about the events of August 1945 distort historical facts. "By that time, Japan had been engaged in an aggressive war across Asia for many years, occupying vast territories in China and other nations, and committing numerous atrocities against civilians. Despite the neutrality pact, Japan repeatedly violated our borders through hundreds of armed incidents on land and at sea, incursions into territorial waters, and attacks on Soviet merchant and fishing vessels. These facts are well documented and widely recognized."

She further noted that the Soviet Union’s entry into the war against Japan was fully coordinated with the Allies at the Yalta Conference and played a crucial role in defeating Japanese militarism and bringing World War II to an end. On August 9, 1945, the Soviet Union launched the Manchurian Strategic Offensive Operation, where troops from the Transbaikal, 1st and 2nd Far Eastern Fronts, supported by the Pacific Fleet and the Amur Military Flotilla, along with Mongolian units, defeated the Kwantung Army. This campaign liberated Manchuria, Northeast China, northern Korea, South Sakhalin, and the Kuril Islands. The operation concluded on September 2, 1945, with Japan’s capitulation, marking the official end of the war.