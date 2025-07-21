Another round of Russian-Ukrainian talks may be held in Istanbul on July 24-25 — source

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine may be held in Istanbul on July 24 and 25, a source told TASS.

"The sides are agreeing [talks] on July 24-25," the source said.

A source told TASS earlier that Istanbul would remain the venue for the Russian-Ukrainian talks. Another source close to the Russian negotiating team confirmed that Ukraine had suggested that a new round of talks be held this week.

In his video address posted on his Telegram channel, Vladimir Zelensky stated that the proposal to hold a new round of negotiations this week had been made to the Russian side by the head of Ukraine’s delegation in Istanbul, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.