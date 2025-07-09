Russia condemns attacks on merchant ships in Red Sea — UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, July 9. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns the latest attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea and expresses condolences to the families of the victims, said Russia’s first deputy envoy to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky.

"The internal problems in Yemen are accompanied by a complication of the situation in the waters that are close to it as well. After several months of relative calm, we have unfortunately witnessed a resumption of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. We strongly condemn the latest incidents, which have resulted in loss of life. We express our condolences to the families and wish the a speedy recovery to the injured," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Yemen.

According to Polyansky, Russia does not accept any actions that pose threats to the safety of crews, cargoes and the freedom of international navigation.

"We call for avoiding such steps and restoring calm in the waters adjacent to Yemen," he said.

The Greek television channel ERT-news reported on Tuesday that three people were killed and two, including a Russian national, injured in an attack on the Liberian-flagged Greek dry cargo ship Eternity C in the Red Sea. This is the second attack in as many days. On July 6, the Liberian-flagged Greek dry cargo ship Magic Seas came under attack off the port city of Hodeidah as it was carrying a load of metal and fertilizer from China. Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility for both attacks.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis, also known as the Ansar Allah group, said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.