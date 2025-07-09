Resumption of US arms supplies to Kiev unlikely to lead to peaceful solution — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The United States’ move to resume weapons supplies to the Kiev regime will not help resolve the conflict diplomatically, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a press briefing.

US officials have once again made "statements about resuming" weapons supplies to Ukraine, even though Washington earlier declared its decision to suspend arms deliveries, the diplomat pointed out.

"The consequences of such steps have yet to be assessed. What can be said for sure is that the continued pumping of the Kiev regime with weapons is not facilitating a peaceful solution to the conflict, to put it mildly, while this is what the international community, including the West, is calling for," Zakharova stressed.

The New York Times reported on July 2 that the US would suspend the supplies of missiles for Patriot air defense systems, guided multiple launch rocket system (GMLRS) rockets, Hellfire missiles, Stinger man-portable air-defense systems and some other weapons to Kiev. After that, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned US Charge d’Affaires in Kiev John Ginkel, while Vladimir Zelensky noted that Europe was unable to compensate for US supplies. On July 3, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington continued to provide Kiev with military assistance. However, he emphasized that the US requires weapons itself.