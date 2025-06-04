Putin draws Pope's attention to escalation of conflict by Kiev

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone talk with new Pope Leo XIV noted that Kiev is staking on the escalation of the conflict and launching sabotage against civilian infrastructure facilities, the Kremlin press service said.

"Vladimir Putin paid special attention to the fact that the Kiev regime is focused on escalating the conflict and conducting sabotage against civilian infrastructure in Russian territory," the statement reads.

"He emphasized that the deliberate and targeted strike on civilians carried out recently by the Ukrainian side clearly qualifies as terrorism in accordance with international law," the Kremlin noted.