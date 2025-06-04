Putin, Trump discuss India-Pakistan conflict — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States in a phone call discussed the recent armed conflict between India and Pakistan, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told a briefing.

"They also touched upon the Middle East and the armed conflict between India and Pakistan, which was stopped with the personal participation of President Trump," he said.

Relations between India and Pakistan became strained after the April 22 terror attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 25 Indians and one Nepalese national. The situation escalated further on May 7 when Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting targets in Pakistan and the areas of Kashmir under Islamabad’s control, which New Delhi claims are terrorist havens. Pakistan delivered retaliatory strikes. On May 10, the parties declared a complete ceasefire.