Russian diplomat gives side-by-side of Zapad-2025, NATO Steadfast Defender drills

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday compared the key parameters of the joint Belarusian-Russian drills dubbed "Zapad-2025" (or West-2025) and NATO's Steadfast Defender exercise to dispel any accusations that Russia and Belarus were allegedly guilty of aggression.

"Let's simply compare the Defender and Zapad exercises in order to provide some background… to provide proper qualification, leaving no stone unturned with regard to accusations against Russia and Belarus of some kind of aggressiveness, escalation," she said at a news briefing.

"First, frequency. Defender is held annually, Zapad - every two years… By duration. Defender exercises last from one and a half to four months, Zapad exercises last from one to three weeks. In terms of the number of participating countries, Defender as a rule unites 19-32 countries, and Zapad-2025 - 2 countries," she continued.

Zakharova also compared the scale of people involved, emphasizing that Defender stipulates the participation of 25,000 to 90,000 people, while Zapad-2025 is "many times smaller."

"Not just somewhat smaller, but by 2 to 15 times less," she continued. "Defender stretches from the Arctic to the Black Sea, not limited to just training grounds. The main focus is on the Baltic States, the Extreme North, and Eastern Europe, in other words the areas directly near the borders of the Union State. The training ground of the Zapad-2025 is mostly deep inside the territories of Russia and Belarus."

"Based on these facts, in my opinion, everything becomes absolutely obvious," Zakharova added.