MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces have been delivering strikes on Ukrainian military facilities in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"We can see how the Ukrainians attack our social infrastructure facilities, civilian infrastructure. These are retaliatory strikes, strikes on military facilities and military targets," he said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.