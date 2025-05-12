Russian troops liberate Kotlyarovka community in Donetsk region over past day

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Kotlyarovka in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Kotlyarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops continue special military operation in Ukraine

Russian troops continue accomplishing combat objectives in the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 129 areas over past day

Russian forces struck deployment sites of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 129 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck infrastructure facilities of military airfields, a shell-producing workshop, warehouses of ammunition and unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 129 areas," the ministry.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ryzhevka, Iskriskovshchina, Volfino, Pavlovka and Katerinovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 190 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and five field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Sadovod, Kutkovka, Kupyansk and Gorokhovatka in the Kharkov Region, Redkodub and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, a tank, seven motor vehicles, three artillery guns, including two Western-made weapons and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Zvanovka, Konstantinovka, Kleban-Byk and Pleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and six field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 440 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored fighting vehicles and two artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade and two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Rusin Yar, Novaya Poltavka, Ulyanovka, Razino, Mirolyubovka, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Zverevo, Novosergeyevka and Alekseyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 440 personnel, three armored fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses among manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Bogatyr, Volnoye Pole and Komar in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 170 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and eight field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 55 Ukrainian troops and two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka, Pavlovka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Tokarevka, Sadovoye and Dneprovskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 55 [Ukrainian] military personnel, six motor vehicles, an artillery gun and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 135 Ukrainian UAVs, nine JDAM smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 135 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and nine American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down nine JDAM guided aerial bombs and two rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and 135 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 56,870 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,289 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,562 multiple rocket launchers, 24,724 field artillery guns and mortars and 35,329 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.