Putin’s talks with Xi to yield large package of cooperation documents — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China will discuss a wide range of issues and a large package of documents is expected to be signed after their meeting, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The talks will have a broad agenda of bilateral and international issues. A large package of documents on cooperation in various spheres is being prepared for signing," she said.

According to Zakharova, the upcoming Russian-Chinese summit "will send an important signal to the international community about Russia and China’s shared approaches in defense of the post-war world order, countering attempts at falsifying the history of World War II and revising the entire post-war architecture of international relations where Russia, as the successor to the former Soviet Union, and China enjoy the status of key guarantors of the modern world order."

"The results of the talks between the Russian and Chinese presidents will give a strong impetus to the development of the Russian-Chinese relation of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation," she stressed.

The diplomat also noted that Russia and China "have similar approaches to the issues of reforming the United Nations." "Our countries share positions on the majority of topics at the UN Security Council and General Assembly. We oppose attempts at imposing biased narratives, as the West is tending to do," she added.