MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova sharply criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky following his recent threats and statements regarding the lack of security guarantees during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9. She described his actions as a stark revelation of his true character, asserting that Zelensky has effectively discredited himself and transformed from a comedian into an actor in what she called a "global terrorist theater."

Zakharova emphasized that Zelensky’s remarks further expose the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime. She condemned his stance as a direct insult to Ukraine’s veterans, accusing him of disrespect, mockery, and humiliation towards those who fought and sacrificed for the country. According to her, these actions represent a betrayal – not only of Ukraine’s veterans but also of his own people, including his grandfather, a front-line soldier. She argued that Zelensky’s conduct demonstrates a willingness to plunge Ukraine into bloodshed, all to maintain his own power and continue receiving international support.

In her words, Zelensky has betrayed everyone: his nation, his promises of peace, and his moral duty. Zakharova concluded with a stern warning that his actions threaten to deepen the conflict, revealing her view that he is more interested in political survival than in genuine peace or security for Ukraine.