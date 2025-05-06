Russia must defeat Nazism, prevent globalists from redrawing world map — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia must do everything in its power to defeat the resurgent Nazism and prevent globalists from redrawing the world map, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said in his article published in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"The multinational people of Russia have well learned the lessons of the Great Patriotic War against fascism. Today, we must do everything to defeat the resurrected Nazism, prevent its inhuman essence from manifesting, and thwart its globalist plans to redraw the political map of the world," Shoigu stated. According to him, this has "defined one of the main objectives of the special military operation in Ukraine."

He pointed out that Russia has been consistently working on military-patriotic education for the youth and preparing citizens for military service, considering the "threat to the sovereign constitutional order of the Fatherland.".