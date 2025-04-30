Russia expects Vucic to come on May 9 despite Western pressure — ambassador to Serbia

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia expects that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will not change his decision to come to Moscow on May 9 despite all Western pressure, Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with RTVI.

The envoy pointed out that there is incredible pressure on Vucic from the EU. Botsan-Kharchenko called such actions "political boorishness" and disregard for the principles of state sovereignty.

"But in Serbia they are used to pressure, they experience it in a very intense mode. For three years, during the period of the special military operation on sanctions, there has been pressure at the highest level. They have already developed considerable immunity and ability to resist this pressure. <...> We assume that Aleksandar Vucic made the decision [to come to Moscow to celebrate Victory Day] and that he will not change his decision for political reasons and because of his inner conviction," Botsan-Kharchenko pointed out.

"But I would like to emphasize another point of his personal attitude, because this is an anniversary, 80 years of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. He is the kind of person who honors this holiday. For him, it is a sacred thing and a matter of honor," the ambassador added.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced earlier that Brussels was urging candidate countries not to travel to Moscow on May 9. At the same time, she urged as many European leaders as possible to travel to Kiev on that day. One of the conditions for joining the EU is the requirement for candidate countries to gradually bring their foreign policy into full compliance with the EU's political course, despite the fact that candidate countries cannot influence the formation of the EU.