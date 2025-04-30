May 9 parade to be held despite Kiev’s threats — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The Victory Parade in Moscow will take place despite Kiev’s threats, and Russia will watch the event with pride, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"[Vladimir] Zelensky makes many various statements, mostly unsuccessful ones. The parade will take place, and we will watch it with pride," he said in response to a question on the Kremlin’s stance over the Ukrainian authorities' threats towards the event.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine was determining "Russia's pressure points" to encourage Moscow to engage in diplomacy, adding that Moscow "should be worried" about holding the Victory Day parade. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described these remarks by Kiev as "staging a terrorist attack on air."