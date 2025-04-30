Ukraine’s military fires 39 munitions on DPR settlements in past day, 17 civilians injured

DONETSK, April 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military launched 17 attacks by 39 munitions on populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, injuring 17 civilians, including a four-month baby, the Office of the DPR Head and Government for Documenting Ukraine’s War Crimes reported on Wednesday.

"Seventeen facts of armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations were recorded. The available data shows that 17 civilians, including a baby born in 2024 and five personnel of the DPR Interior Ministry were wounded. A total of 39 various munitions were fired," the Office said in a statement.

The Ukrainian bombardments damaged five residential buildings, an urban bus and six civilian infrastructure facilities, including the Gorlovka History Museum, a school, a kindergarten and a supermarket, it said.