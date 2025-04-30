MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Kiev wants by all means to disrupt the dialogue and escalate tensions against the background of the ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the days of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Rodion Miroshnik, the Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said.

According to him, in the past 24 hours, 40 civilians were injured and at least two killed in Ukrainian attacks on Russia's frontline regions. "These are not loud, peace-loving verbal statements that Zelensky is lavishing on the Americans to please them. These are real criminal acts, committed in silence, but demonstrating the bloodthirsty nature and the desire to disrupt the dialogue by all means and escalate up to another round of tensions," he pointed out on his Telegram channel.

Miroshnik emphasized that Zelensky's regime is deliberately targeting civilians in Russia's frontline regions. "The use of high-precision weapons confirms the result. This is nothing but a bloodthirsty regime's lunge in response to Russia's peace-loving proposal to suspend hostilities for the period of Victory Day celebrations," the diplomat said.

Putin declared a ceasefire from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7) to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 11 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 10) in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. According to the Kremlin, "all military operations will be suspended during this time." The Russian president made the decision for humanitarian reasons.

Putin last declared a truce on Easter’s eve. It remained in effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. on April 21 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 20). According to the Russian Defense Ministry, as many as 4,900 violations by the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded.