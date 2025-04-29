Radio-electronic warfare systems suppress 15 Ukrainian drones approaching Smolensk

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Radio-electronic warfare systems suppressed 15 Ukrainian drones on their approach to the city of Smolensk; according to preliminary reports, no casualties or damage occurred, Governor Vasily Anokhin said on his Telegram channel.

"Today our region was once again subjected to a massive attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. The Russian Defense Ministry’s radar-electronic forces destroyed 15 enemy UAVs on their approach to Smolensk. According to preliminary data, no casualties or damage occurred," he wrote.

The governor urged residents to avoid any UAV debris they may come across. "Their location should be reported to the emergency response services," Anokhin added.