MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Residents of many historically Russian cities in Ukraine do not want to have anything to do with the current Kiev regime, so they should have the opportunity for self-determination, said, Just Russia - For Truth Party Chairman Sergey Mironov.

Previously, Kremlin Aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with TASS that the overwhelming majority of people in Odessa have nothing to do with the Kiev regime.

"I agree with Nikolay Patrushev, aide to the Russian president and head of the Maritime Board, that most Odessa residents want nothing to do with the current Kiev authorities. The same can be said about the residents of many cities in Russia's historical territories," Mironov told TASS. "Peaceful residents of Ukraine should be able to determine their own future."

According to the lawmaker, Vladimir Zelensky and his inner circle want to stay in power even after the conflict ends. When they speak about security guarantees for Ukraine, "they are talking about security guarantees for themselves," he said.

According to Mironov, after the end of the conflict, the current Ukrainian authorities will continue to "plunder" the country and pursue an anti-Russian policy.

"If the current regime remains in power in Ukraine, nothing good will come out of it either for Russia or for Ukrainians," he said.

"Who does this government represent? Neo-Nazis or the real interests of the Ukrainian people? For us, the answer is obvious," Mironov said.