International bodies may shape Eurasia's security architecture — Russian envoy

ASTANA, April 29. /TASS/. International institutions such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) can serve as the foundation for a future security architecture in Eurasia, Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin stated.

A decade ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed harmonizing integration processes across the continent and building a Greater Eurasian Partnership through cooperation between the EAEU, the SCO, ASEAN, and the Belt and Road Initiative, the ambassador recalled. Russia considers this space an "integration of integrations."

"To further develop this idea, an initiative has been put forward to shape a new structure of equal and indivisible security involving Eurasian countries and their alliances that are ready to cooperate. Representative international platforms already exist across the region, and they can form the groundwork for a future collective security system. These include not only the previously mentioned SCO and ASEAN, but also the CIS, CSTO, and other associations, as well as CICA, where Kazakhstan has played a pivotal role since its inception," Borodavkin said, addressing the international roundtable "Eurasian Dialogue. Kazakhstan - the search for new horizons" in Astana.

According to him, dialogue must be intensified, and more "network-like" horizontal ties should be developed between these bodies. With this in mind, the ongoing transformation of CICA into a full-fledged organization should affirm its Eurasian identity, the envoy noted. "Russia is ready to make its constructive contribution to this process," he emphasized.

The roundtable is organized by the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund and the International Center for Geopolitical Forecasting "East-West," involving diplomats, scholars, analysts, and experts from Russia and Kazakhstan. The event aims to foster expert dialogue and boost cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, humanitarian, and security spheres.