Russian army closing in on Ukrainian battlegroup in Kupyansk after Doroshovka liberation

LUGANSK, April 29. /TASS/. Russian troops are closing in on the Ukrainian combat group stationed in Kupyansk and its outskirts after the liberation of the settlement of Doroshovka in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

The liberation of Doroshovka evidences that Russian troops are consistently exploiting their success in the Dvurechnaya bridgehead, the military expert said.

"In my opinion, this operation [the advance in the area of Doroshovka] is aimed at cutting off logistical routes and communication for militants, including those in Kupyansk. This settlement and its outskirts are being broadly semi-encircled. Ukrainian militants are also beginning to experience difficulties north of Doroshovka," he said.