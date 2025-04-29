State Duma delegation could pay official visit to North Korea this year — Deputy speaker

VOLGOGRAD, April 29. /TASS/. A delegation of the State Duma may soon pay an official visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the Deputy Speaker of the State Duma, Pyotr Tolstoy, told journalists.

"We have an invitation from North Korea. I think we'll go soon," Tolstoy told reporters on the sidelines of the "Great Heritage - a Common Future." international forum.

He also added that the delegation's trip could take place later this year.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to the DPRK, its leader Kim Jong Un and units of the Korean People's Army for their assistance in liberating the Kursk region from Ukrainian formations.