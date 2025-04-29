Hurdles to climb before meaningful talks on Ukraine can begin — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Meaningful talks on Ukraine are a long way off, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Speaking about the talks, everything is in fact ahead of us, and, as I’ve just told you from this stage, the special military operation must end with our victory," he noted in a lecture at the Knowledge First educational marathon.

According to Medvedev, Russia "proceeds from the possibility of launching talks without preconditions." "At the same time, there is our position, which was formulated by [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] at a meeting with senior diplomats at the Foreign Ministry last year," he pointed out.

The politician also emphasized that Ukraine’s future is "very problematic."

"The Kiev regime must be deposed, otherwise this conflict will continue for many years. A regime based on neo-Nazi ideology has no right to exist," Medvedev noted.

"If this state remains, we are at least interested in ensuring that it does not pose any threats to Russia from its territory. I’ve told you all about this: NATO participation and membership in blocs that are unfriendly to Russia. That is why the demilitarization and denazification of this country are necessary," the security official concluded.