Foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine legitimate targets for Russia — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia has a legitimate right to target any foreign mercenaries taking part in the special military operation on the Ukrainian side, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stated during the Knowledge First educational marathon.

"While the special military operation continues, our troops' legitimate targets include not only [Ukrainian] servicemen, but also mercenaries from Western countries who are fighting alongside our enemy," Medvedev said.

The Security Council deputy chairman recalled that Russia treats prisoners of war in accordance with international law and guarantees their survival if they surrender voluntarily. "However, this does not exempt them from responsibility for crimes against humanity. Those killing civilians, extremists and terrorists cannot and will not be given mercy. They should face severe retribution," he added.

According to him, it is not only about mercenaries. "Any foreign contingents that people like to talk about now, that are arrogantly proposed to be stationed in Ukraine, are enemies, soldiers of a foreign army and thus our legitimate target. Those who put forward such foolish ideas under the guise of settlement should bear this in mind in order to avoid big trouble," Medvedev emphasized.