US unlikely to withdraw from NATO, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The US is unlikely to withdraw from NATO under current President Donald Trump because Washington uses the bloc as a tool to rule the world, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"I would love to be able to say that NATO will collapse, but it will not; it will continue to exist. <...> We have never threatened NATO but our armed forces have been ready to fight back one way or another. The reason why NATO will continue to exist is because the US needs NATO as a tool to rule the world. It’s only through NATO that the US can pursue its policy," Medvedev stated, addressing the Knowledge First educational marathon.

"They [the Americans] will now polish NATO, squeeze some more money out of the Europeans and show them who’s the boss so that everyone [in Europe] will line up to obey US orders to go back to the stall," he added.