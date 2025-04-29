Ukraine’s fate sealed, its remnants should never join NATO — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s fate is essentially sealed, but the remnants of the disintegrating country must never be allowed to join NATO even years from now, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev declared during a public lecture.

"In my view, Ukraine’s fate is largely predetermined. This is my personal opinion. It is unclear how long its remnants will survive, and who will need them in the pragmatic Western world, without its energy resources and industry, without prospects and potential," Medvedev said, speaking at the Knowledge First educational marathon.

He went on to stress that any future attempt by what remains of Ukraine to join NATO would be unacceptable to Moscow. "Of course, the remnants of this dying, disintegrating power will never ever be able to join NATO, even after the longest time, if it still exists. Our leadership and the president have said this repeatedly," he added.

The politician emphasized that Russia also would not tolerate Ukraine joining any military alliance that advocates a unipolar world order. "We should do everything to prevent this from happening," he pointed out.