MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Again and again, the Kiev regime shows that it is impossible to negotiate with, Russian presidential aide and Marine Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev told TASS in an interview.

Speaking about maritime security in the Black Sea, the official said Moscow and Washington are interested in it and are making the necessary steps, but the ball is in Kiev’s court.

"At the same time, as we have already learned from practice, Kiev has repeatedly demonstrated its total inability to negotiate with," the Kremlin aide told TASS.