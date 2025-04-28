Efforts to revive ideas of Hitler's fascism should be criminalized — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Any efforts to resurrect Hitler's fascist ideas deserve international censure and criminal punishment, Kremlin Aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with TASS.

"I believe that international censure and criminal punishment are in order these days for all those who at this time revive the ideas of Hitler's fascism," he said.

According to Patrushev, belittling the heroic feat of the Soviet Union in the Second World War is unacceptable because it insults the entire multinational Russian people. He said preserving this historical memory is a guarantee of a peaceful future.

"With this in mind, Russia has become more active in publishing documents confirming the crimes of the Third Reich and those who supported it financially, politically and ideologically. We must remember the lessons that the Second World War taught us. To continue developing our country, ensure its security and forecast a stable future, we must use all past experience," Patrushev stated.