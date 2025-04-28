Putin extends deadline for foreigners to legalize their stay in Russia

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin extended until September 10 the deadline until which the foreigners, who violated migration rules, should either legalize their stay in Russia or leave the country, according to a decree published on Monday.

The measure applies to foreign citizens and stateless persons who were included into the database of individuals, who have lost legitimate grounds for staying in Russia. According to the initial version of the document, the deadline was April 30.

In the new version, the deadline for them to leave Russia or legalize their stay on its territory is September 10.