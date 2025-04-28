V-Day anniversary ceasefire is manifestation of Russia's goodwill — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is guided by humanitarian considerations and shows goodwill by announcing the V-Day anniversary ceasefire, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"The president is guided by humanitarian considerations. This is a manifestation of good will by the Russian head of state," Peskov explained.

On April 28, Putin declared a truce during the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany from May 8 to 11. All hostilities will be paused for this period.