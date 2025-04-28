Kremlin spokesman cites previous statement when asked about Kiev not abiding by ceasefire

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, when asked whether Russia would observe the May ceasefire proposed by Vladimir Putin if Kiev did not, referred reporters to the Kremlin's official statement published earlier.

"Read the statement," he told TASS referring to the president’s statement posted on the Kremlin website.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11 on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 (the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany). The decision, according to the president, was made for humanitarian reasons. Moscow called on Kiev to follow suit but warned that in case it violates the truce, the Russian armed forces would respond appropriately.