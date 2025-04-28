UN needs to be reformed to meet 21st century realities — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The United Nations needs to be reformed so that it can better operate in today’s world, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and leader of the ruling United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The organization’s structure needs to be adjusted to the realities of the 21st century. We need to ensure due representation of countries of the global South and East in the UN Security Council," he said in an address to the participants in the international symposium titled "On the significance of the victory over Nazism. Lessons of the UN."

"This will help the organization efficiently address current threats and remain a guarantor of stability for future generations," he stated.

"Such a reform requires a maximally broad consensus," he emphasized. "As a political party, United Russia will take the most active part in these discussions."

"The United Nations continues to be a key mechanism to address the most pressing challenges of today," Medvedev pointed out.

He also recalled the UN General Assembly’s anti-colonial resolution that was passed last December. "The initiative was initially advanced at the forum in support for fighting against modern neocolonial practices for the freedom of nations," he noted. "It was established in February 2024 at our party’s initiative."