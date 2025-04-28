Russia gathers data on Ukrainian crimes in Kherson Region areas under Kiev’s control — MFA

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia is collecting data about the crimes of Ukrainian forces in the Kherson Region areas that are controlled by the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Of course, we get information from the other side. We receive testimonies of people who give us substantiated data and confirmations about the crimes that have been committed. It's about extrajudicial executions, widespread looting, torture and sexual abuse. We have a whole database of these data," he said at a news conference.

Miroshnik said these data are being verified and must be confirmed.

"But, as I mentioned already in my report, these are is data that must be confirmed before they will be included in our statistics, in our data, which we disseminate with full confidence in their veracity," he continued. "We now have testimonies, we have photo and video proof that is being verified by investigative agencies, and we as the Foreign Ministry naturally rely on the data that we are given by investigative agencies."