Kiev regime seeking to sow fear, knock Russia off kilter — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is seeking to destabilize the situation in Russia and spread fear among its people, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"We have every reason to believe that Ukrainian armed units’ crimes against civilians were committed as part of the Kiev regime’s coordinated state policy. It is geared toward organizing large-scale systemic attacks on the civilian population in Russian regions," he said. "The Zelensky regime’s criminal strategy is articulated as the desire to destabilize the political situation in Russia, to sow panic and fear among its civilian population."

"It is precisely this objective - to undermine Russia from within – that Kiev unabashedly uses to justify its criminal actions and the employment of terrorist methods against civilians, including the deliberate killing of innocent people," Miroshnik said. "This approach from the Kiev regime is further evidenced by the military command’s direct orders to its militants to shoot and kill any civilian they come across."

"The political regime in Kiev is conveying to its troops that Western sponsors will give them impunity for their crimes," the diplomat added.